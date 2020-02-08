Penn State Men's Basketball: Lamar Stevens guides No. 22 Nittany Lions to sixth straight win, beat Minnesota

STATE COLLEGE — Lamar Stevens was celebrated as an elite scorer and a published author on Saturday.

Penn State's do-it-all forward, who wrote a children's book that was distributed to fans before No. 22 Penn State's game against Minnesota, is well on his way to authoring another story. Maybe one for the history books.

Stevens followed his pregame induction into Penn State's 2,000-point club with a career-high 33 points to lead No. 22 Penn State over Minnesota 83-77. It was the Nittany Lions' sixth-straight win and it came in front of their first sold-out crowd since 2011 — the last time they made the NCAA Tournament.

"Lamar had that look in his eye that a senior gets when he knows you're running out of games and we've got to keep winning," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. "He's really playing both sides of the floor."

Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) who stymied the Gophers in the waning minutes to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.

Daniel Oturu had a career high 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while Mike Carr added 20 points for the Golden Gophers (12-11, 6-7 Big Ten). Minnesota trailed by as many as 19 with 15:53 to play before Carr found his groove and nearly single-handedly erased Penn State's lead.