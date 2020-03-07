Penn State Men's Basketball: Kopp scores 21, Northwestern stuns No. 20 Penn State

EVANSTON, Ill. — Penn State coach Patrick Chambers chose to focus on the positives this season — not the recent rough patch. And he's banking on the Nittany Lions to put a loss to Northwestern behind them with the Big Ten Tournament coming up.

Miller Kopp scored 21 points, and the struggling Wildcats beat No. 20 Penn State 80-69 on Saturday.

Penn State (21-10, 11-9) hoped to head into the conference tournament on a winning note, only to stumble against one of the worst teams in the league and lose for the fifth time in six games. Even so, the Nittany Lions have their second 20-win season in 11 years. And those 11 victories in Big Ten play are second only to the 12 posted by the 1995-96 team.

"I'm really proud of what we've done -- 21 wins, 11 wins in this league," Chambers said. "We had eight teams in the top 25. I am not going to diminish or steal the joy from my players and my staff. Am I disappointed how we're finishing these games here? Yeah. However, the big picture, the macro — these kids have done something Penn State really hasn't seen."

Star Lamar Stevens agreed.

"I'm with coach," he said. "We have a lot to be proud of. But, obviously, there's still more work to be done."