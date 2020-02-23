Penn State Men's Basketball: Durham, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana past No. 9 Penn State

"Lamar was great but he needs help," Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. "When we are successful we are sharing the basketball. We were relying on one guy."

Penn State has been without Myreon Jones, who is averaging 14.1 points, who has missed the last five games with an undisclosed illness.

"You have give them a little bit of a pass when you have a guy that good that is not playing," Miller said. "Hopefully, he comes back because they are having a great year. They always grind you out and play hard."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nittany Lions opened the second half with 12 unanswered points to slice Indiana's 13-point halftime lead to 37-36. The Hoosiers' cold streak continued as Penn State took a 48-42 lead with 12:17 left.

"We came out at halftime and punched back," Chambers said, echoing the boxing theme. "That's a tough environment and we competed until the end."

In a game of long scoring droughts by each team, the Hoosiers regained control with a 11-0 run punctuated by a dunk by Jackson-Davis to take a 55-48 lead.

Justin Smith, who had nine points and eight rebounds, said the Hoosiers have been resilient in winning three of the last four games. Indiana topped host Minnesota 68-56 on Wednesday night.