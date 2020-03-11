Penn State Athletics: Penn State implements new attendance policies; Offers refunds for Big Ten men’s hockey semifinal
Penn State Athletics

Penn State Athletics: Penn State implements new attendance policies; Offers refunds for Big Ten men’s hockey semifinal

{{featured_button_text}}
Penn State logo

Penn State Athletics has decided to implement new attendance protocols for home games and events due to response of the COVID-19 virus.

The following measures, included in a statement from Penn State Athletics, will be in place from Wednesday through April 3. The measures will then be reevaluated.

  • All Penn State home competitions and practices will occur as originally scheduled.

  • Attendance at all Penn State home athletic events will be limited (for both Penn State and its opponents) to: Essential personnel as designated by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, participating student-athletes, coaches and staff, families of participating student-athletes, coaches and staff, media and Penn State recruits.

For the Penn State Big Ten men’s hockey semifinal game Saturday against Minnesota, Penn State is offering refunds through the Penn State ticket office.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News