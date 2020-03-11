Penn State Athletics: Penn State implements new attendance policies; Offers refunds for Big Ten men’s hockey semifinal

Penn State Athletics has decided to implement new attendance protocols for home games and events due to response of the COVID-19 virus.

The following measures, included in a statement from Penn State Athletics, will be in place from Wednesday through April 3. The measures will then be reevaluated.

All Penn State home competitions and practices will occur as originally scheduled.

Attendance at all Penn State home athletic events will be limited (for both Penn State and its opponents) to: Essential personnel as designated by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, participating student-athletes, coaches and staff, families of participating student-athletes, coaches and staff, media and Penn State recruits.

For the Penn State Big Ten men’s hockey semifinal game Saturday against Minnesota, Penn State is offering refunds through the Penn State ticket office.

