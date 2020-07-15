Local College: PSAC cancels all sports throughout 2020 fall semester; will review shifting competition to spring

Among the challenges will be having multiple seasons overlapping and requiring practice space, gym space and time with trainers, strength and conditioning staff and the athletic department's other resources.

"How do we get to where all our teams get to where [they need to be and give everyone equal treatment]?" Michaels said. "We have great people who will do everything they can to make sure it’s the same experience."

Michaels said he began to realize the fall would be canceled in the the last few weeks. He described the challenges the conference faced as answering one question, only for four or five more to pop up.

"I think in the end it’s definitely the right decision," he said.

The NCAA has not announced if fall sports athletes will get an extra year of eligibility as it did when it canceled all spring sports and championships. That's in part because the NCAA has not canceled fall championships or seasons yet, Michaels said.

Even if athletes do get an extra year of eligibility, Michaels said it's unclear what it would mean for athletes who intended to graduate in December, some of whom may have lined up jobs by them.