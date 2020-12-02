Local College: Middle Atlantic Conference announces tentative plans to move forward with winter sports season

The Middle Atlantic Conference, home to Messiah College, announced Wednesday that it will be moving forward with the winter season with a tentative plan.

According to the MAC press release, "The tentative plan for men's and women's basketball is to start a conference-only season no earlier than mid-February with a 5-to-6 week schedule and the possibility of a conference championship. The swimming season is slated to start in early March, potentially culminating with a MAC Championship in mid-April."

Indoor track and field and wrestling will move forward with a season, but schools have the option to opt in or out of the season as they sees fit. Teams have the option to schedule competitions outside of the conference.

The 2021 MAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and the 2021 MAC Wrestling Championships have been canceled. The MAC will rely on the United Collegiate Hockey Conference's decisions for the men's and women's ice hockey season.

The conference canceled the fall season in the summer due to coronavirus concerns.