Local College: MAC, which includes Messiah University, suspends NCAA competition for fall 2020

The Middle Atlantic Conference announced Friday that it will suspend all intercollegiate athletics competition through the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move matches similar moves made by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and Centennial Conference earlier this summer.
"The MAC Presidents are well aware of the important role athletics plays in the lives of student-athletes and are committed to exploring creative approaches and alternatives that will provide future competitive experiences for fall sport student-athletes in the spring semester as circumstances allow," a news release from the conference reads.
The MAC, which includes Messiah University in Upper Allen Township, is an NCAA Division III conference comprised of the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC), Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth (MAC Commonwealth) and Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom (MAC Freedom).
Its 18 member institutions, located across three states, are: Albright College (Reading), Alvernia University (Reading), Arcadia University (Glenside), Delaware Valley University (Doylestown), DeSales University (Center Valley), Eastern University (St. Davids), Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus (Madison, New Jersey), Hood College (Frederick, Maryland), King's College (Wilkes-Barre), Lebanon Valley College (Annville), Lycoming College (Williamsport), Messiah University (Mechanicsburg), Misericordia University (Dallas), Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, New Jersey), Stevenson University (Owings Mills, Maryland), Widener University (Chester) and Wilkes University (Wilkes-Barre), and York College of Pennsylvania (York).
The MAC presidents, athletics directors and the MAC COVID-19 Advisory Group said they will continue to evaluate the athletics landscape throughout the 2020-21 academic year to address:
• Engaging fall, winter and spring sport student-athletes in the fall term with coaches following all institutional, local and national health and safety guidelines
• Shifting fall sport competitive seasons to the spring, insofar as possible
• Scheduling winter sports competition beginning in 2021
• Implementing league-wide and campus safety measures for practices and competitions when they do occur
• Developing league-wide and institutional personal and professional development programming
“This decision was very difficult, as we know how deep the love of the game is for our student-athletes and that intercollegiate events are an important part of campus life for our entire community,” said Dr. Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Chair of MAC President’s Council and Hood College President. “However, we are confident that our coaches and athletic staff will work with the students to build an engaging athletic experience for our student-athletes while mitigating the risk of COVID-19.”
