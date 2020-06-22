Local College: Like rest of Division III, Dickinson and Messiah await more information about if, how fall sports will be played

College sports are trying to ramp up.
But COVID-19’s grip on the country has not relented. And that leaves the entire college athletics ecosystem in a state of flux — including local institutions like Dickinson and Messiah, schools that compete at the NCAA Division III level.
Nothing is certain right now, especially with what state fall sports, from practice to games, will look like.
“At this point Dickinson and the Centennial Conference have not determined whether we [will] be playing in the fall,” Dickinson athletic director Joel Quattrone said.
Charlie McGuire, Dickinson’s director of sports information, confirmed things are still very much in a fluid state.
“Unfortunately, we’re still in the very preliminary stages of trying to figure out what we’re doing.” McGuire said in an email. “The NCAA is working on some guidelines as to how we may be able to move forward with fall sports. Things keep changing as the discussions bring to light new issues, concerns, ideas, etc. We should know more by the end of the month I believe.”
Brooke Good, who is the Messiah head field hockey coach as well as the assistant AD and Senior Woman Administrator, said the Middle Atlantic Conference has yet to finalize plans for the fall.
“The entire situation remains fluid.” Good said. “Both the NCAA and [MAC] continue to discuss guidelines for return to play for the fall, but nothing has been finalized at this point.”
Dickinson announced recently that in-person classes will be returning in the fall but questions remain on the outlook of how sports will play out.
The NCAA Division III Administrative Committee recently approved extending the length of preseason for all fall sports. The first date of practice is now Aug. 10 or the first day of class, whichever is earlier.
“Currently, some guidelines include two 14-day phases with shorter practices and smaller practice groups.” Messiah cross country and track and field head coach Dale Fogelsanger said in an email. “Practice group sizes and times may also look different at different times in the season.”
“The NCAA continues to keep the health of students as a top priority,” said Tori Murden McClure, chair of the committee and the Division III Presidents Council, and Spalding president. “Colleges and universities across the nation need guidelines that will allow students to return to play in a manner that preserves fundamental fairness as much as possible.”
The rush to return: How Pennsylvania’s reopening plan for high school sports compares to other states
A Timeout With ... Carlisle, Messiah grad Josh Clippinger back home after Tasmanian basketball season cancelled
'It’s been a test': How senior throwers, jumpers and vaulters are staying motivated, continuing to train without a season
Division III has reduced the required number of contests to qualify for sports sponsorship and championship selection by 33%. The minimums for the 2020-21 academic year will be:
- Cross country: 3 competitions
- Field hockey: 8
- Football: 5
- Soccer: 9
- Volleyball: 11
- Men’s basketball: 12
- Women’s basketball: 12
- Ice hockey: 12
- Swimming and diving: 5
- Indoor track and field: 3
- Wrestling: 5
- Baseball: 17
- Golf: 4
- Lacrosse: 7
- Rowing: 5
- Softball: 16
- Tennis: 7
- Outdoor track and field: 4
It matches a similar move at the D-II level, which impacts neighboring Shippensburg University; the NCAA also cut the minimum number of required contests by 33% for the 2020-21 season. The intent is to provided scheduling, travel and financial flexibility for schools as the navigate the pandemic.
With NCAA setting new scheduling minimums and maximums, Shippensburg University, PSAC grapple with remaining scheduling concerns
But little is known right now locally as to how fall schedules will play out.
“I have not heard anything in regards to adjustment in our schedule other than we will likely miss the first few games we had due to not being able to start as early,” Messiah women’s soccer coach Scott Frey said. “The NCAA is giving conferences a lot of freedom to decide what they wish to do. So this could affect our non-conference schedule as well depending on what each conference decides. Some are deciding to just play games within their conference in a home and home series to decide a champion. From what I understand as well the NCAA is still planning to host the National Tournament.”
Questions still remain on how exactly the picture for college sports looks. The Centennial Conference presidents and ADs will meet June 24-26 to discuss intercollegiate sports for the fall season.
Email Michael Heaton at mheaton@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @LinuxScouser
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.