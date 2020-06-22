Local College: Like rest of Division III, Dickinson and Messiah await more information about if, how fall sports will be played

It matches a similar move at the D-II level, which impacts neighboring Shippensburg University; the NCAA also cut the minimum number of required contests by 33% for the 2020-21 season. The intent is to provided scheduling, travel and financial flexibility for schools as the navigate the pandemic.

“I have not heard anything in regards to adjustment in our schedule other than we will likely miss the first few games we had due to not being able to start as early,” Messiah women’s soccer coach Scott Frey said. “The NCAA is giving conferences a lot of freedom to decide what they wish to do. So this could affect our non-conference schedule as well depending on what each conference decides. Some are deciding to just play games within their conference in a home and home series to decide a champion. From what I understand as well the NCAA is still planning to host the National Tournament.”