- Carlisle grad Zion Patterson, in his second collegiate game of his career, tallied seven points, five assists, three steals and a rebound in 24 minutes off the bench as Central Penn men's basketball blasted Penn State Lehigh Valley 116-47 on Saturday. Deon Tabb led the Knights with 22 points and 14 rebounds.
- Zion's sister, Jahrae, posted nine points, seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists in Central Penn women's hoops' 67-62 win over Penn State Lehigh Valley. Ja'Lynn Burton-Jones led the Knights with 18 points off the bench. It was the first time the Patterson siblings played in a collegiate doubleheader together.
- Dickinson WBB thumped Bryn Mawr 83-33 behind 11 points and five assists from Halle Maeda. She was an impressive 5-of-6 from the field as the Red Devils hit at a 56.3% clip.
- Messiah men's hoops disposed of Lancaster Bible easily 75-49, led by EJ Porter's 17 points and six rebounds.
- The Falcons wrestling team finished third at the Jim Crytzer Invitational. Josiah Gehr (133 pounds) and Matt Pangle (165) each won their weight classes, while Jake Coniglio (149), Brian Shermeyer (174) and David Stevens (184) each finished in second.
