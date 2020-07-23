Local College Highlights: Two Penn State football players added to more awards watch lists

- Penn State junior running back, Journey Brown, has been added to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List which is given to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission. Brown is already on the Doak Walker Award Watch List. Brown averaged 6.89 yards per carry in 2019, which put him fifth at Penn State and his 12 rushing touchdowns put him tied for 13th. He set a Penn State bowl record with 202 yards in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis. He was also selected to the All-Bowl Teams for AP, ESPN and Sports Illustrated.
- Penn State junior quarterback, Sean Clifford, was named on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, also known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service. The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world. Clifford was already named on the watch list for the O’Brien Award. Clifford started in 12 of the 16 games he appeared in and was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2019. He was third in the Big Ten for passing touchdowns, yards per completion and yards per pass attempt. He was also fourth in passing efficiency and seventh in passing yardage.
