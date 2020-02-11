Local College Highlights: Three Shippensburg athletes named PSAC Athletes of the Week
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Three Shippensburg athletes named PSAC Athletes of the Week

  • Shippensburg's Sara McKean was named the PSAC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. McKean finished fourth in the triple jump at Penn State’s Sykes & Sabock Challenge, improving her season best to 38 feet, 10 1/2 inches.
  • Shippensburg's Aaron Arp Jr. was named the PSAC Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. Arp won the 400 meters in 47.44.
  • Shippensburg's Matt Bochanski was named the PSAC Men's Swimmer of the Week. He tied for seventh place in the 100 breaststroke, posting a time of 58.84 at the Navy Invitational.
  • Dickinson's Tessa Cassidy was named the Centennial Conference Women's Track & Field Athlete of the Week. She crossed the line first at the Frank Colden Invitational in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:29.30, and she was also part of the winning 4x800 relay, which posted the top time in the conference this season at 10:05.83.
 
 
