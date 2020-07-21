Local College Highlights: Three more Penn State football players named to awards watch lists

- Penn State junior, Micah Parsons has been added to the watch lists for both The Butkus Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. The Butkus Award goes to the nation’s top linebacker and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy recognises the National Defensive Player of the Year. Parsons has already been honored with the 2019 Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year and was the first sophomore in Big Ten history to win the award. He was also named to the 2019 All-Big Ten first team, consensus All-American. Parsons also earned numerous first team All-America selections by AP, USA Today, ESPN, the AFCA, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and Pro Football Focus.
- Penn State defensive end, Shaka Toney, is also on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Toney was honored on the 2019 All-Big Ten second team and named to the Phil Steele All-Big Ten third team. He also picked up Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten honorable mention.
- Penn State senior, Lamont Wade, was added to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award watch list. The award is given to the nation’s best defensive back. The safety for the Nittany Lions was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019 and was also part of the Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten second team. Wade tied the Big Ten record for forced fumbles with three against Ohio State and became the third conference player to do so.
