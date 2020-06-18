Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Gracee Tothero named to the 2020 Academic All-America Women’s At-Large Third Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gracee Tothero, senior at Shippensburg University, was named to the 2020 Academic All-America Women’s At-Large Third Team, which is selected by the College Sports Information Directors Association of America. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA, majoring in biology with a concentration in pre-med and will begin a PhD program in microbiology at the University of Delaware in the fall.

This is the first All-America award achieved by Tothero and by a Shippensburg swimmer since 2016 when Rikki Sargent was also named to the At-Large Third Team.

“I didn't come into college expecting to graduate with a 4.0 or be the standout in that way,” Tothero said in a press release. “I think the most important thing that contributed to my success in school was just focusing on the effort I was putting in instead of the results I was getting out.”

Tothero scored in four events at the 2020 PSAC Women’s Swimming Championship, finishing 12th in the 200-yard breaststroke, 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke, 15th in the 200-yard individual medley and 22nd in the 400-yard individual medley.

She finished her collegiate career ranked in the Top 10 swimmers in Raiders school history for four events. She was fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke, sixth in the 400-yard individual medley, eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke and tenth in the 200-yard individual medley.

