Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Gracee Tothero earns academic honors; Dickinson runners named All-America

- Shippensburg senior Gracee Tothero was named to the 2020 Academic All-District 2 Women’s At-Large Team. The swimmer majored in biology with a concentration in pre-med entered her final semester with a 4.0 cumulative GPA. Tothero is a two-time PSAC Champion Scholar. She also scored in four events at the 2020 PSAC Women’s Swimming Championships, finishing 12th in the 200-yard backstroke, 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard IM, and 22nd in the 400-yard IM. Tothero also featured in three scoring relay teams.
- The 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field All-America honors were announced recently with a pair of Dickinson athletes featuring on the list. Senior Sarah House and junior Isabel Cardi were both honored with times in the top eight for the 3000. House ran to All-Region honors in the 3000 and 5000 events while capturing silver at the 3000 at the Centennial Conference Championships. Cardi was ranked second and claimed gold at the conference championships for the 3K.
