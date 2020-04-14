Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Gabriella Johnson selected to participate in NCAA Career in Sports Forum

- Shippensburg's Gabriella Johnson has been selected to participate in the 2020 NCAA Career in Sports Forum May 27-29. The forum will be held virtually and will brings together participants who expressed an interest in pursuing a career in sports and who were viewed as leaders on their campus.
- Penn State announced the 2020 Blue-White Virtual Tailgate initiative, taking place April 18 at 11 a.m. Fans are encouraged to host their own virtual tailgates and interact with exclusive content across Penn State Football digital channels, according to a press release. Fans can register for the virtual tailgate through Zoom here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!