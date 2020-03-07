Local College Highlights: Shippensburg women's basketball falls in PSAC semifinals to Gannon

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg women's basketball fell to Gannon 74-58 in the PSAC semifinals on Saturday. Ariel Jones had 18 points in the loss, while Aunbrielle Green had 15.
- Dickinson men's lacrosse outscored Roanoke College 5-0 in the second quarter and held on for a 10-8 win. Tucker Booth led the team with a hat-trick while Matt Kness forced six turnovers and picked up eight ground balls.
- After trailing Christopher Newport 5-4 at the half, Messiah women's lacrosse rattled off seven straight goals to begin the second half en route to a 12-7 victory. Abby Howard led the team with six goals in the victory, while Hope Flack connected four times and added a pair of assists and Natalie Hoff scored a hat trick.
- Messiah men's volleyball rallied all the way back to claim three-straight sets by two points each to earn the 3-2 (18-25, 26-28, 26-24, 25-23, 16-14) victory over Alvernia. Mason Nissley had 22 kills in the win, Luke Olson had 16 kills and Noah Shreiner had 13.
- Shippensburg's Dave Osanitsch was named the 2020 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Atlantic Region Men's Indoor Head Coach of the Year on Friday. Osanitsch led Shippensburg to its tenth straight PSAC Indoor Championship in 2020.
- Shippensburg’s Doug Knol was named the 2020 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Atlantic Region Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year on Friday. Knol’s sprints/hurdles crew totaled 86 points from five events at this year’s PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships.