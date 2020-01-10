- Matt Bochanski got wins in the 200 breast with a time of 2:07.44 and the 400 IM with a time of 4:18.75 to help Shippensburg men's swimming to a 170-108 win over Gannon on Friday. Jeff Beyer won the 1,000 free with a time of 9:55.56, while Vin Salvatore won the 50 breast in 27.98.
- Shippensburg women's swimming also tallied the win over Gannon 173-92 with three individual gold medals. Tomomi Nakano won the 200 back in 2:14.92, while Camryn Vila was the first to touch the wall in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:28.76. Gracee Tothero took first in the 1,000 free with a time of 11:32.75.
- Messiah wrestling swept their way through the opening day of the Budd Whitehill Duals on Friday with wins over Williams College (32-17), Lycoming (30-18) and Wisconsin-Stevens Point (26-19) to advance to the championship bracket. The Falcons will face Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the semifinal match at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.