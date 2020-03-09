Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Hannah Seifried named PSAC Eastern Division Lacrosse Athlete of the Week

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's Hannah Seifried was named the PSAC Eastern Division Lacrosse Athlete of the Week on Monday. Seifried scored a career-high six goals and collected a career-high five groundballs in a win over Lock Haven.
- Messiah's Matt Knab was named the MAC Men's Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. The setter picked up a career-high 57 assists against Alvernia, while notching 10 aces on the week.
- Chris LaRose drove home three of Messiah's four runs, but the Falcons dropped a 14-4 decision against Johns Hopkins. Both Chris LaRose and Billy Davis homered for Messiah.
- Dickinson baseball dropped an 11-3 decision to Rensselaer. Tom Gannaway led the Red Devils with a pair of RBIs.