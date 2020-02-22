Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Gracee Tothero named PSAC Champion Scholar

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's Gracee Tothero was named the 2020 PSAC Champion Scholar for women’s swimming on Saturday night. Tothero is just the second Raider to ever repeat as a PSAC Champion Scholar and she remains the fifth spanning all sports to be recognized with a PSAC Champion Scholar award.
- Messiah women's basketball wrapped up the 2019-20 regular season with a 74-68 victory over Albright on Saturday. Camp Hill grad Leah Springer finished with a game-high 28 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three assists.
- Dickinson women's basketball closed out the regular season with a 71-64 win over Washington College. Emily Padalino led the team with 10 points, while Kate Deutsch added eight.
- Dickinson men's lacrosse held off Stevens Institute of Technology 13-12 in overtime. Ben Levin scored the game-winner and a hat trick, while Nick Goles finished with four goals.
- Dickinson women's lacrosse broke open the game late in the first half to a 17-7 win over Lebanon Valley College. Erika Bloes scored her 100th career point, finding the net twice in the opening 10 minutes.