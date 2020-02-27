Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Gabriella Johnson qualifies for NCAA Division II Swimming Championships

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's Gabriella Johnson has qualified for the NCAA Division II Swimming Championships. Johnson qualified with her times in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.01) and the 200 breaststroke (2:17.96).
- Dickinson's Will Freeman was named to the 2020 All-Centennial Conference Men's Swim Team. Freeman earned First-Team recognition, winning his second conference championship in the 400 individual medley.
- Dickinson's Sarah Caron and Caroline Wasielevski received All-Centennial Conference Women's Swimming honors. Caron got the honorable mention with a silver medal in the 100 backstroke at the conference championships, while Wasielevski placed second in the 50 free.
- Messiah's Colin Sareyka was named to the 2019-20 Men's Basketball All-MAC Commonwealth team. Colin Sareyka ended his career with the seventh-most points in program history with 1,547.