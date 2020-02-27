Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Gabriella Johnson qualifies for NCAA Division II Swimming Championships
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Gabriella Johnson qualifies for NCAA Division II Swimming Championships

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Shippensburg's Gabriella Johnson has qualified for the NCAA Division II Swimming Championships. Johnson qualified with her times in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.01) and the 200 breaststroke (2:17.96). 
  • Dickinson's Will Freeman was named to the 2020 All-Centennial Conference Men's Swim Team. Freeman earned First-Team recognition, winning his second conference championship in the 400 individual medley. 
  • Dickinson's Sarah Caron and Caroline Wasielevski received All-Centennial Conference Women's Swimming honors. Caron got the honorable mention with a silver medal in the 100 backstroke at the conference championships, while Wasielevski placed second in the 50 free.
  • Messiah's Colin Sareyka was named to the 2019-20 Men's Basketball All-MAC Commonwealth team. Colin Sareyka ended his career with the seventh-most points in program history with 1,547.
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News