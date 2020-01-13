- Shippensburg's Destiny Jefferson was named the PSAC Eastern Division Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week on Monday. Jefferson averaged 25 points and 9 rebounds per game this week, going 18-of-20 (90%) at the free-throw line. She entered the week with one 20-point game this season, but scored 25 in each of Ship’s last two games.
- Cumberland Valley grad and current Saint Francis volleyball player Michael Fisher earned the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Offensive Player of the Week honor. Fisher registered a career-high 29 kills on .537 hitting in a five-set victory over Stanford.
