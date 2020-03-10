Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's DeAndre Reed to compete at 2020 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's DeAndre Reed will represent the Raiders at the 2020 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships this weekend. Reed is 8-4 in his first campaign with the Raiders at 149 pounds and will participate in the NCAA championships for the first time in his career.
- Shippensburg baseball dropped an 18-9 decision to Pitt-Johnstown on Tuesday. Tony Vavaroutsos hit an RBI-triple for Ship's only run of the first seven innings.
- Dickinson softball fell to Ill. Wesleyan 8-0 in six innings, and then fell to Emory 19-4 in five innings. In Game 1, Kat Parise and Marissa Fabbo recorded hits for the Red Devils.