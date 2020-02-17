Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Courtney Coy, Hannah Marsteller named PSAC Athletes of the Week

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's Courtney Coy, Shippensburg High School grad, was named the PSAC Eastern Division Softball Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Coy posted two complete-game victories in Myrtle Beach. She pitched a five-inning, complete game shutout over Southern Connecticut where she allowed four hits, no walks, no runs and struck out three.
- Shippensburg's Hannah Marsteller was named the PSAC Eastern Division Softball Athlete of the Week. Marsteller hit .429 with nine hits and eight RBIs.
- Shippensburg's Kryshell Gordy was named the PSAC Eastern Division Women's Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week. Gordy totaled 10 defensive rebounds, four blocks and three steals over two victories.
- Four Messiah athletes were named MAC Athletes of the Week. McKenzie Tebbs was named the MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week, Madison Walter the MAC Commonwealth Pitcher of the Week, Leanne Weaver the MAC Track Athlete of the Week and Garret Cornell the MAC Wrestler of the Week.