Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Charles Bowman, Shamar Jenkins named PSAC Athletes of the Week

- Shippensburg's Charles Bowman was named the PSAC Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. At the VMI Indoor Classic, Bowman ran a 7.94 in the semifinals of the 60-meter hurdles and ran with Aaron Arp Jr., Stephon Brown and Drew Dailey on the 4x400 relay, anchoring the quartet to a time of 3:12.83.
- Shippensburg's Shamar Jenkins was named the PSAC Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week. On Friday at the VMI Indoor Classic, Jenkins had a season best in the triple jump with a second-place, NCAA-provisional qualifier of 48 feet, four inches.
- Shippensburg women's lacrosse scored the first six goals in its season opener and held Georgian Court scoreless for a 25-minute stretch of the second half to defeat the Lions 15-6. Alana Cardaci, Hannah Seifried and Gabby Savarino each recorded hat tricks.
- Messiah men's basketball defeated Lebanon Valley College 84-78. Cam Carter hit a career-high 27 points in the win.