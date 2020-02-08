Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones scores 36 in win; John Castello joins exclusive club

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg women's basketball popped Mansfield 73-62 for its 12th PSAC win behind a monster 36-point night from junior Ariel Jones. The total is two points short of her career best.
- The Raiders men thumped Mansfield 81-55 for their 15th PSAC win, getting 10 points, 12 rebounds and three assists from John Castello. Six SU players scored at least 10 points. Castello's night made him the third Raider ever with 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. Lamar Talley knocked down three 3s to become the program's 11th player with 100 career triples.
- SU wrestling went 1-3 on its senior day, beating American International. Alexi Castro was the only Raider to go 4-0, picking up two decision wins, a major decision and a 1:17 pin.
- Dickinson topped Ursinus 85-75 for men's basketball's third win of the season Saturday. Bryce Allen led the Red Devils with 24 points and seven assists.
- The women crunched Ursinus 78-49, getting 13 points from Maura Leverone, while Mia Kolb came off the bench to provide four points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists.
- Dickinson women's squash lost 7-0 to Virginia and the men lost 9-0 to Navy in the Mid-Atlantic Championships.
- Dickinson men's and women's swimming lost to Swarthmore College. The men's Will Freeman won three races (100 and 200 breaststroke, 200 IM). On the women's side, Caroline Christianson won the 1,000 and 200 free races, and Sarah Caron swept the 100 and 200 backstroke.
- Bryce Descavish won Dickinson men's only indoor track and field event at Ursinus's Frank Colden Invitational, claiming first in the 5,000.
- Messiah wrestling sent five to the podium at its Messiah Open. Jake Coniglio (149) and Hunter Rinehart (133) topped the list with fifth-place finishes. Jordan Howard (125), Joshua Paige (157) and Kevin Diehl (174) finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, in their weight classes.
- Messiah men's volleyball went 2-0 Saturday with wins over Lehman College and Kean University. Luke Olson had 14 kills in the 3-2 win over Kean, adding three aces and seven digs. Will Webb tallied eight kills, seven assists and a block in the 3-0 win over Lehman.