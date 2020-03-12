Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones named to Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region Women’s Basketball First Team
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones named to Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region Women’s Basketball First Team

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Shippensburg's Ariel Jones was named to the 2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region Women’s Basketball First Team on Thursday. Jones ranked second in the nation with 202 free throws and 247 free-throw attempts, and her 65 3-pointers, 159 rebounds and 20 blocks are single-season career highs. 
  • Scheduled games for Shippensburg baseball and women's lacrosse over the weekend have been postponed. Baseball was scheduled to play a three-game series with Shepherd spanning Friday and Saturday, while women's lacrosse was scheduled to play Saturday at Shepherd. Both Pennsylvania and West Virginia have travel restrictions in place.
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News