Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones named to Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region Women’s Basketball First Team

- Shippensburg's Ariel Jones was named to the 2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region Women’s Basketball First Team on Thursday. Jones ranked second in the nation with 202 free throws and 247 free-throw attempts, and her 65 3-pointers, 159 rebounds and 20 blocks are single-season career highs.
- Scheduled games for Shippensburg baseball and women's lacrosse over the weekend have been postponed. Baseball was scheduled to play a three-game series with Shepherd spanning Friday and Saturday, while women's lacrosse was scheduled to play Saturday at Shepherd. Both Pennsylvania and West Virginia have travel restrictions in place.