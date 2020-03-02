Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones named PSAC Eastern Division Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's Ariel Jones was named the PSAC Eastern Division Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week on Monday. Jones averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals over the course of two games.
- Messiah trailed by two and the bases were loaded in the bottom of the seventh before pinch hitter Kasey Caras roped a three-run double to clear the bases and lead the Falcons to an 11-9 victory over Franklin & Marshall. Both Trent Culver and Ryan Hentschel had three hits on the day.