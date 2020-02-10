Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones, Lamar Talley named PSAC Athletes of the Week

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's Ariel Jones was named the PSAC Eastern Division Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week. Jones averaged 35 points per game and five rebounds per game in a pair of wins, as the Raiders clinched a playoff berth following Saturday’s win at Mansfield.
- Shippensburg's Lamar Talley was named the PSAC Eastern Division Men’s Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday. Talley finished with seven defensive rebounds over two games.
- Three Messiah athletes earned MAC Athlete of the Week honors. Esther Seeland was named the MAC Track Athlete of the Week, Matt Knab was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Week and Caleb Weaver was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Week.