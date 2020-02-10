Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones, Lamar Talley named PSAC Athletes of the Week
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones, Lamar Talley named PSAC Athletes of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Shippensburg's Ariel Jones was named the PSAC Eastern Division Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week. Jones averaged 35 points per game and five rebounds per game in a pair of wins, as the Raiders clinched a playoff berth following Saturday’s win at Mansfield. 
  • Shippensburg's Lamar Talley was named the PSAC Eastern Division Men’s Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday. Talley finished with seven defensive rebounds over two games.
  • Three Messiah athletes earned MAC Athlete of the Week honors. Esther Seeland was named the MAC Track Athlete of the Week, Matt Knab was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Week and Caleb Weaver was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Week.
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News