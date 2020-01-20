Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones, Kryshell Gordy named PSAC Athletes of the Week
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones, Kryshell Gordy named PSAC Athletes of the Week

  • Shippensburg's Ariel Jones was named the PSAC Eastern Division Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week on Monday. Jones averaged 19.5 points per game last week and shot 13-of-15 (87 percent) at the free-throw line to go along with four assists per game and three rebounds per game. 
  • Shippensburg's Kryshell Gordy was named the PSAC Eastern Division Women’s Basketball Defensive Athlete of the Week. Gordy totaled 23 defensive rebounds, five steals and two blocks while committing just two fouls last week for the Raiders.
  • Messiah's Taylor Wiederrecht was named the MAC Field Athlete of the week. Wiederrecht tied Messiah's indoor program record in the high jump (1.71m, 5' 7.25") and set a lifetime best mark in the pentathlon with 3,518 points at the Orange and Maroon Classic.
 
 
