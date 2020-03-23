Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ariel Jones earns two honors Monday

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's Ariel Jones was recognized Monday with an honorable mention to the 2020 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association All-America Team. Jones ranked third in the conference and ninth in the nation in averaging 22.3 points per game.
- Shippensburg's Ariel Jones was also named Monday to the 2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America Women's Basketball Third Team.
- Shippensburg's Jake Biss and John Castello were named to the 2020 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-District Team for the Atlantic Region. Biss led the Raiders in scoring (15.9) and ranked fourth in the conference in averaging 4.4 assists per game. Castello was the PSAC’s leading rebounder this season with 9.4.
- Penn State's Lamar Stevens was named to the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District VII team. Stevens posted a third season scoring at least 500 points and led Penn State with 17.6 points per game.