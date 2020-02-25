Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ally Weneta named inaugural PSAC Eastern Division Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's Ally Weneta was named the inaugural PSAC Eastern Division Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. Weneta had 22 saves, a .550 save percentage and a 9.57 GAA.
- Dickinson's Elizabeth Lieb was named the Centennial Conference Women's Indoor Track & Field, Field Athlete of the Week. Lieb earned a pair of wins in the long jump and the triple, clearing 5.22 meters in the long jump and 10.27 meters in the triple in the Du Charme Invitational.