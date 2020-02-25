Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ally Weneta named inaugural PSAC Eastern Division Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Ally Weneta named inaugural PSAC Eastern Division Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Shippensburg's Ally Weneta was named the inaugural PSAC Eastern Division Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. Weneta had 22 saves, a .550 save percentage and a 9.57 GAA.
  • Dickinson's Elizabeth Lieb was named the Centennial Conference Women's Indoor Track & Field, Field Athlete of the Week. Lieb earned a pair of wins in the long jump and the triple, clearing 5.22 meters in the long jump and 10.27 meters in the triple in the Du Charme Invitational.
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News