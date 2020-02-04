Local College Highlights: Shippensburg's Aaron Arp Jr., Charles Bowman named PSAC Men's Indoor Track Athletes of the Week

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg's Aaron Arp Jr. and Charles Bowman were named the PSAC Men's Indoor Track Athletes of the Week on Tuesday. Arp and Bowman each ran 7.99 seconds in the 60 hurdles on Friday at the Penn State National Invitational, and both produced 47-second splits on the 4x4 relay with a time of 3:14.52 on Saturday.
- Penn State men’s basketball's Lamar Stevens was included on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List on Monday. Stevens is one of only two NCAA active players with at least 2,000 career points and 800 career rebounds.
- Dickinson women's basketball tallied the win 59-52 over Swarthmore on Tuesday. Maura Leverone led the team with 17 points in the win, while Kate Deutsch tallied 14.