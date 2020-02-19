Local College Highlights: Shippensburg men 5th, women 7th after Day 1 of PSAC Swimming Championships

You have free articles remaining.
- Jeffrey Beyer posted a 9:42.50 in the men's 1,000-meter freestyle Wednesday on Day 1 of the PSAC Swimming Championships. His seventh-place finish along with Matthew Bochanski's sixth-place finish (1:54.63) in the men's 200 IM led Shippensburg's men's team to a fifth-place standing after the first day. The 200 medley relay squad finished fifth, as did the 800 free relay. The women are slotted seventh after a day of competition, led by a fifth-place finish by the 200 medley relay squad (1:49.09) and the 800 free relay's seventh (7:57.41).
- SU men's basketball is ranked second in the year's first NCAA Atlantic Regional Rankings released Wednesday. IUP is first.
- Dickinson women's basketball knocked off Gettysburg 78-70 thanks to 17 points and four rebounds off the bench from Hannah Heiring. Maura Leverone had 13 points and Claudia Maira 12, five steals, four assists and three boards.
- The men also picked up a 69-60 win over Gettysburg, fueled by Chris Bates's 13-point, 11-rebound nine. Six Red Devils scored in double figures.
- Dickinson women's lacrosse opened its season with a dominant 13-3 win over Widener, getting three goals and two assists from Chase Landis. Liv Yeagle and Maddy Gesner each had two goals.
- Messiah men's volleyball rolled Penn State-Altoona 3-1, dropping just the third set. Matt Knab dished out 32 assists, nine of them going to Noah Shreiner.
- Messiah women's lacrosse opened the season with a 19-5 loss to No. 4 Gettysburg. Grace Gormley scored twice.