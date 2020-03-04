Local College Highlights: Shippensburg men's, women's basketball both advance to conference semis

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg women's basketball disposed of Shepherd 73-57 in Wednesday's PSAC quarterfinals, easily advancing to Saturday's 1 p.m. semis where the Raiders will face Gannon. The Raiders went up 16-12 after a quarter and rolled from there. Ariel Jones did what she does best, scoring 29 points on 6-of-15 shooting (14-of-14 on free throws) while adding seven rebounds. Four Raiders reached double figures in the win.
- Shippensburg men's basketball narrowly avoided blowing a double-digit lead, advancing to the PSAC semifinals behind a 69-66 win over Millersville. Up 33-20 at the half, the Raiders allowed MU to get within a bucket multiple times in the final five minutes but never relinquished the lead. Lamar Talley led four Raiders in double figures with 17 points and nine rebounds. Dom Sleva also nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine boards. Ship faces Mercyhurst in Saturday's semifinal.
- Messiah baseball routed Gettysburg 18-9 to get back to .500 on the young season (3-3). East Pennsboro grad Dalton Miller led with three hits, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base. Northern grad Trent Culver went 2-for-5 with two runs, a triple and a double.
- Unbeaten Franklin & Marshall trounced Messiah women's lacrosse 19-9. Three Falcons recorded two goals.
- Elizabethtown men's lacrosse handed Messiah it's fourth loss in four games, winning 14-4. Garrett Amsbaugh scored twice in the loss.