- Shippensburg men’s basketball was recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as its NCAA Division II Team of the Week. Shippensburg went 3-0 last week and now holds a 12-3 overall record. The Raiders are 8-1 against PSAC opponents and sit in first place in the Eastern Division standings.
- Penn State Football team finished in the Top 10 of the AP poll and Amway Coaches polls. This is Penn State’s third Top 10 finish in the both polls in the last four seasons.
