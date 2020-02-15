Local College Highlights: Shippensburg men's basketball falls to Lock Haven by one point in double OT

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg men's basketball fell to Lock Haven in double OT on Saturday by one point, 104-103. John Castello led the charge with 23 points, while Jake Biss picked up 21 in the loss.
- Shippensburg women's basketball tallied the win 72-64 over Lock Haven behind 14 points from Ariel Jones. Kryshell Gordy picked up 13 points in the win, while Destiny Jefferson had 12.
- Dickinson women's basketball rolled to a 79-35 win at Bryn Mawr College. Mia Kolb led the way with 10 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists.
- Dickinson men's lacrosse opened the season with a strong performance to win against St. Mary's College 15-8 at the U.S. Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Ben Levin finished with five goals, seven ground balls and a pair of caused turnovers to lead the attack, while Griffin Moore tallied four goals and Skyler Schafer added a hat trick.
- Messiah wrestling earned a thrilling 21-18 victory over the College of New Jersey. Messiah claimed the first 14 points of the match, thanks to victories from Nick Barnhart (149 pounds), Stephen Maloney (157) and Matt Pangle (165).