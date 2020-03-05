Local College Highlights: Shippensburg men's and women's basketball pick up various PSAC honors

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg men’s basketball earned three of the PSAC’s four major divisional awards Thursday as the 2019-20 All-PSAC teams were announced. Jake Biss was named the 2019-20 PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Year, Lamar Talley was named the 2019-20 PSAC Eastern Division Defensive Athlete of the Year and Chris Fite was named the 2019-20 PSAC Eastern Division Coach of the Year.
- Shippensburg's Ariel Jones was named the PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Year and Kristy Trn was named the PSAC Eastern Division Coach of the Year on Thursday. Jones and Destiny Jefferson were named to the All-PSAC Eastern Division First Team, while Aunbrielle Green was named to the All-PSAC Eastern Division Second Team.
- Point Park men's basketball player, and Boiling Springs grad, Garret McHenry was named to the All-RSC Second Team. McHenry averaged 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the season.
- Boiling Springs grad and Mount St. Mary's jumper Dylan LaNoue was named the MVP of the NEC Indoor Track and Field championships and Most Outstanding Field Performer in jumps.