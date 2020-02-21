Local College Highlights: Shippensburg men and women's swimming add more medals at PSAC Championships
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Shippensburg men and women's swimming add more medals at PSAC Championships

{{featured_button_text}}
  • Shippensburg women’s swimming added eight more individual medals on Friday, including an all-conference finish in the 100 breaststroke by Gabriella Johnson (1:03.30), to highlight the third day of the PSAC Championships, and moved into sixth place in the standings.
  • Shippensburg men’s swimming notched seven medals on Friday to maintain fourth place through three days of the PSAC Championships. Matt Bochanski finished fourth overall in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.38.
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News