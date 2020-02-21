Local College Highlights: Shippensburg men and women's swimming add more medals at PSAC Championships

You have free articles remaining.
- Shippensburg women’s swimming added eight more individual medals on Friday, including an all-conference finish in the 100 breaststroke by Gabriella Johnson (1:03.30), to highlight the third day of the PSAC Championships, and moved into sixth place in the standings.
- Shippensburg men’s swimming notched seven medals on Friday to maintain fourth place through three days of the PSAC Championships. Matt Bochanski finished fourth overall in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.38.