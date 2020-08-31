 Skip to main content
Local College Highlights: Shippensburg hires Dr. Alison Feeney as women's tennis coach
Shippensburg announced Friday that Dr. Alison Feeney has been hired as the head women's tennis coach.

Feeney served as the team’s faculty-athletic mentor during the 2019-20 season after serving as one of two FAMs for the football team in the 2018 season. Feeney is rated at 4.5 per the National Tennis Rating Program maintained by the United States Tennis Association, and is a regular singles player in a summer women’s league and a regular mixed doubles player in winter leagues. 

 
 
