Local College Highlights: Shippensburg grad Justin McCarthur signs with the Delikatesas Joniškis basketball team

Shippensburg grad Justin McCarthur reached an agreement with Delikatesas Joniškis, a basketball team that plays in the National Basketball League — a second-tier league in Lithuania that consists of 14 teams.

McCarthur, a two-time PSAC Eastern Division performer, has a school record of 291 career three-pointers, which also rank ninth in PSAC history. He also holds school records for single-season three-pointers (101 in 2016-17), single-game three-point accuracy (9-of-9 as a senior against East Stroudsburg, also a PSAC record) and single-game free-throw percentage (15-of-15 as a senior against Bloomsburg).

McCarthur finished his career with 1,650 points — fourth-most in school history — and 334 career assists. He is expected to leave for Lithuania sometime in September.

