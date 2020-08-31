 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local College Highlights: Shippensburg grad Justin McCarthur signs with the Delikatesas Joniškis basketball team
Local College Highlights

Local College Highlights: Shippensburg grad Justin McCarthur signs with the Delikatesas Joniškis basketball team

{{featured_button_text}}
Ship MBB 4.jpg (copy)

Justin McCarthur is headed to Lithuania after signing with the Delikatesas Joniškis basketball team.

 Provided by Bill Smith, Shippensburg University

Shippensburg grad Justin McCarthur reached an agreement with Delikatesas Joniškis, a basketball team that plays in the National Basketball League — a second-tier league in Lithuania that consists of 14 teams.

McCarthur, a two-time PSAC Eastern Division performer, has a school record of 291 career three-pointers, which also rank ninth in PSAC history. He also holds school records for single-season three-pointers (101 in 2016-17), single-game three-point accuracy (9-of-9 as a senior against East Stroudsburg, also a PSAC record) and single-game free-throw percentage (15-of-15 as a senior against Bloomsburg).

McCarthur finished his career with 1,650 points — fourth-most in school history — and 334 career assists. He is expected to leave for Lithuania sometime in September.

 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News