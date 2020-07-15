Local College Highlights: Shippensburg grad Gabriella Johnson, Messiah's Brooke Firestone nominated for 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shippensburg graduate, Gabriella Johnson was nominated for 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. She competed in volleyball and swimming, and was named the 2019-20 student-athlete of the year. There are a total of 605 nominees representing all three divisions.

Messiah’s Brooke Firestone was also nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Firestone was part of the 2019 women’s soccer team that claimed the National Championship for the sixth time in Falcons history. She finished her career with 51 goals and 29 assists. She was a three-time All-American and named MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Year for 2018 and 2019.

Dickinson's Logan Cort was selected by the College Swimming & Diving Association of America to the Scholar All-American Team for the 2019-20 season. Cort’s selection comes on the back of a strong season, including breaking three individual school records and was the lead in the record setting 800-free relay team. He earned a bronze medal in the 1650 freestyle at the Centennial Conference Championships. The performance earned him a qualification for the Division III National Championships.

