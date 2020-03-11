Local College Highlights: Shippensburg field hockey recognized with Zag Division II National Academic Team Award

Shippensburg field hockey was recognized with a 2019 Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II National Academic Team Award on Wednesday, and 11 Raiders were selected to the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad. The 11 players selected to the Division II National Academic squad are Valen Alonso, Jody Boyer, Rosalia Cappadora, Megan Green, Anna Gruber, Megan Hart, Molly Herigan, Annie Megonnell, Maddie Reuther, Jenna Sluymer, Emily Stauffer and Kristen Zellner.