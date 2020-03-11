Local College Highlights: Shippensburg field hockey recognized with Zag Division II National Academic Team Award

You have free articles remaining.
Shippensburg field hockey was recognized with a 2019 Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division II National Academic Team Award on Wednesday, and 11 Raiders were selected to the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad. The 11 players selected to the Division II National Academic squad are Valen Alonso, Jody Boyer, Rosalia Cappadora, Megan Green, Anna Gruber, Megan Hart, Molly Herigan, Annie Megonnell, Maddie Reuther, Jenna Sluymer, Emily Stauffer and Kristen Zellner.
- Shippensburg women's lacrosse could not get past West Chester dropping a 19-7 decision. Jena MacDonald had a goal and two assists.
- Messiah softball split a doubleheader at Neumann University, winning Game 1 3-1 and dropping Game 2 3-2. Madison Walter picked up her second win in game one, throwing a complete game. She struck out 10 Knights, while giving up five hits and one run.
- Five different Falcons scored multiple goals as Messiah women's lacrosse defeated Skidmore 15-6. Hope Flack, Natalie Hoff and Emma Lytle all scored hat tricks in the win.