Local College Highlights: Shippensburg announces signings for 2020-21 recruiting class

- Shippensburg swimming announced signings for the 2020-21 recruiting class. The seven women and four men have signed either national letters of intent or institutional letters expressing desire to compete for Shippensburg. They include, for the women, Marissa Bittner of Middletown, Del., Maddie Dzurko of Cresson, Pa., Michaela Hersh of Mertztown, Pa., Rachel Johnston of Lexington Park, Md., Jordyn Kendig of Conestoga Pa., Sammy Taylor, of Bethlehem, Pa., and Alyssa Tomb of Harrison City, Pa. On the men’s side, new recruits include JC Greenwood or Chambersburg, Pa., Michael Salvatori of Springfield, Va., Justin Smick of York, Pa., and Ian Spence of Centreville, Va.
- Field hockey also announced recruits for Shippensburg for the 2020 season. The seven students included in the recruiting class are Jocelyn Branco of Lancaster Pa., Paige Graber of Oley, Pa., Amanda Gunuskey of Honesdale, Pa., Merel Hoekstra of Wassenaar, Netherlands, Mya Kemp of Delmar, Del., Chloe Prettyman of Ocean City, N.J., and Lindsay Tripodo of Gibbsboro, N.J.
- Shippensburg football announced the new team captains for the 2020 season. Winston Eubanks, who is a redshirt-senior wide receiver, is the only senior captain and returning captain. He also formerly attended LaSalle College. David Balint III is a redshirt-junior tight end and was named to the 2019 Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America Football Second Team on the back of single-season records for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end. Also included is Trey Paul, a redshirt-junior safety who attended Central Dauphin High School and was the 2018 John E. Hubley Award winner. The last captain is Shippensburg High School grad Cameron Tinner, a redshirt-junior defensive lineman. Tinner picked up the team’s Red Raider Pride award in 2019 after starting all 11 games.
