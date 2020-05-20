Local College Highlights: Shippensburg announces recruiting classes; local athletes earn academic honors

- Shippensburg University announced signings for the 2020-21 season for women’s lacrosse. Raiders head coach Nicole Meehan stated it was the smallest recruiting class in five years with five players joining the squad. The new recruits include Samantha Cozzolino, a midfielder/defender from Ossining, NY; Emily Fenwick, an attacker from Reisterstown, Md.; Leah Hueber, a defender from Glenside; Bailey Krahl, an attacker from Towson, Md.; and Payton Margerum, a midfielder from Reisterstown, Md.
- Shippensburg women’s basketball also revealed two new recruits who will be joining the 14 returning Raiders for the 2020-21 season. The two players are Ali Hauck, a forward from Winchester, Va. and Eve Nealon, a guard from Limerick, Ireland.
- Leanne Piscotty, head coach for Shippensburg volleyball, confirmed eight new athletes who will be joining the Raiders for the 2020-21 season. The new recruits are Kelsie Baus, defensive specialist from Macungie; Maddie Clabaugh, right side/outside hitter from Gettysburg; Olivia Kirby, outside hitter from Hagerstown, Md.; Kenzie Maass, outside hitter, middle blocker from Harrisburg; Maggie McGuire, middle blocker/outside hitter from Nazareth; Kat Negron, defensive specialist/outside hitter from Longwood, Fla.; Amber Resendez, right side from Allentown; and Sabrina Sheppard, setter from Glen Burnie, Md.
Shippensburg senior outfielder, Kayla Bonawitz, was named in the 2020 Academic All-District 2 Softball team. The biology major maintained a 3.73 cumulative GPA in her final semester. She also had a career batting average of .335, totalling 29 doubles, six triples and 51 RBIs.
The Centennial Conference announced All-Sportsmanship teams for the 2020 spring season. Dickinson’s honorees not previously included in prior Sentinel college highlights include: James Lotz (men’s outdoor track and field) and Natalie Suess (women’s outdoor track and field).
- The Centennial Conference also released the Spring 2020 Academic Honorees which include Scholar-Athletes of the Year and the Academic Honor Roll. 749 student-athletes were honored in total for all spring sports. Dickinson pole vaulter, Adam Gamber, picked up the Scholar-Athlete of the Year and became the first ever four-time recipient of the award.
