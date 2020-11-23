Local College Highlights: Shippensburg announces new inductees for Athletics Hall of Fame; Bishop McDevitt's Taja Colbert signs NLI for Ship

- Shippensburg women’s basketball head coach Kristy Trn confirmed the recruitment of Bishop McDevitt guard Taja Colbert, who signed a national letter of intent to attend and suit up for the Raider program in the 2021-22 season. Colbert is a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division First Team All-Star who averaged 15 points and three assists per game in her junior season.
- Mary Dell Fuller, Gayle Kuntzmann, Mike Harris, Lauren Beckley, Kevin Boccella and Elizabeth Corr were all inducted into Shippensburg University Athletics Hall of Fame.
