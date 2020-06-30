Local College Highlights: Shippensburg announces deal with Nike; Dickinson hires new swim coach

- Shippensburg announced a new multi-year partnership with Nike through BSN Sports. The agreement includes incentives for on-field achievements, discounts, rewards and additional marketing and promotional opportunities.
“We’re excited to continue our relationship with BSN Sports,” said Jeff Michaels, director of athletics. “Our goal is to make sure that our student-athletes have the best available apparel and equipment, and we feel that occurs with BSN and Nike."
- Katie Wingert McArdle was named the new head coach for Dickinson men’s and women’s swimming teams. McArdle was the assistant coach under Paul Richards last year. Richards retired at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. McArdle is a 2018 graduate of Messiah and was assistant coach for Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2018.
- The Shippensburg and Dickinson men’s and women’s swimming teams were named to the Spring 2020 College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Teams. Shippensburg's men’s team finished the spring semester with a 3.43 GPA and was one of five PSAC teams recognized. The women’s team concluded the semester with a 3.61 GPA and was one of the 10 PSAC schools recognized. The CSCAA plan to announce individual Scholar All-Americans next week.
- Dickinson seniors Nick Goles and Ben Levin were named Warrior and New Balance Division III Scholar All-Americans by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. Goles was a Second-team All-Centennial Conference selection in 2019 and totalled 71 goals and 30 assists for his collegiate career. Levin scored 12 goals and four assists in the opening five games of the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.
