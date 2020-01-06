- Red Land grad Rachel Fox was named one of Mansfield's Athletes of the Decade for women's soccer. Fox is the only All-Region and All-PSAC goalkeeper in program-history and her 17 saves against Millersville in 2015 is tied for fourth in program history. She made 22 saves over her final two seasons, which were cut short due to injuries.
- Messiah wrestler Josiah Gehr was named MAC Athlete of the Week on Monday. Gehr claimed the 133-pound bracket at the Jim Crytzer Invitational, going 4-0 on the weekend with a pair of tech. falls, a major decision and a decision over the No. 1 wrestler in the country.
