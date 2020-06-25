Local College Highlights: Penn State women's basketball adds five new players to squad

Penn State women’s basketball announced the addition of five newcomers to the program, which include two transfers and three freshmen.
The Nittany Lions will be welcoming the following players:
• Niya Beverly, guard, Laurel, Md., and a three-year starter with Wisconsin
• Mekenna Boyd, guard, Williston, Vt.
• Britnay Gore, forward, Antigua, Caribbean, and spent two years at Cleveland State Community College
• Tova Sabel, guard, Stockholm, Sweden
• Constance Thomas, guard, Plant City, Fla.
- Shippensburg's Tommy Haas was named to the 2020 Academic All-America Division II Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Third Team. He competed in the javelin and concluded his 2019 season as an NCAA Outdoor Championships qualifier where he finished 14th. He was also a two-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region performer for throws of 206-10 in 2019 and 200-04 in 2018. He also placed fifth in the 2019 PPSAC Championships and fourth in the 2018 PSAC Championships.
- Messiah's Esther Seeland was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-American first team. She is the first woman in Falcon track and field history to earn Academic All-American honors. She also recently earned CoSIDA All-District honors.
- Dickinson College recently announced the 2020 Sports Hall of Fame inductees. Individuals to be added include Ian Mitchell, 2010 (football), Nick Karwoski, '10 (cross country/track and field), Darcy McDonald, '09 (cross country/track and field) and Julie Martin, '96 (women's lacrosse). Andy MacPhail, ‘76 (baseball), is also to be included as the Distinguished Contributor. On the team side, the 2009-10 triple-crown winning men’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field teams will be inducted. Head coach Don Nichter was voted the Centennial Conference Coach of the Year in all three sports at the time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!