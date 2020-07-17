Local College Highlights: Multiple Penn State football players named to awards watch lists

- Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list. The award is given to the best college quarterback. Clifford started in 12 of the 16 games he appeared in and was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media in 2019. He was third in the Big Ten for passing touchdowns, yards per completion and yards per pass attempt. He was also fourth in passing efficiency and seventh in passing yardage.
- Penn State running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain were named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which is presented to the nation’s best college running back. Brown averaged 6.89 yards per carry in 2019, which put him fifth at Penn State and his 12 rushing touchdowns put him tied for 13th. He set a Penn State bowl record with 202 yards in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis. He was also selected to the All-Bowl Teams for AP, ESPN and Sports Illustrated. Cain set the freshman record for eight rushing touchdowns. He also tied for second in Penn State bowl history with his two rushing touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl.
- Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list and the John Mackey Award watch list. The Biletnikoff award is presented to the season’s outstanding college football receiver regardless of position, and the John Mackey Award is given to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Freiermuth was named 2019 second team All-American by the AFCA and The Athletic. He was also named to the 2019 All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and the media, and was named 2019’s most valuable offensive player at the awards banquet
- Three men’s basketball players for Penn State were recognized as members of the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court. Stephen Beattie earned a bachelor’s degree in security and risk analysis in May 2020, John Harrar is entering his senior year at Penn State’s Smeal College of Business and Kyle McCloskey is an economics major that plans to pursue a graduate degree in business management.
- Shippensburg men’s and women’s track and field teams earned All-Academic classification by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. On the men’s side, Drew Dailey and Cam Strohe were named All-Academic athletes. For the women, Leah Graybill and Sara McKean were honored with All-Academic status.
- As of July 10th, Penn State conducted a total of 178 COVID-19 tests and have had zero positive tests with 31 pending tests.
