Penn State juniors, Journey Brown and Micah Parsons, have been named to the Maxwell Award watch list. The Maxwell Award is given to the most outstanding player in college football each year. Parsons has already been named to watch lists for the Bednarik and Butkus Awards as well as the Lott IMPACT and Nagurski trophies. Brown was earlier added to watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and Hornung Award.